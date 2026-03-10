AC Milan cut Inter’s lead to seven points

Milan: AC Milan aren’t ready to yield to city rivals Inter Milan in the Serie A title race.

Pervis Estupiñán scored the winner as Milan beat Inter 1-0 again in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday.

The Rossoneri cut their city rival’s lead to seven points with 10 rounds of the season remaining, setting off joyous celebrations in the San Siro while Inter’s players questioned the referee for ruling out what would have been a very late equalizer. Inter had the ball in the net in stoppage time after a quickly taken corner, but it was too quick for the referee, who hadn’t given the go-ahead for it to be taken and blew his whistle before the ball crossed the line.

Inter had won their last eight Serie A games since a 2-2 draw with Napoli on January 11, and were 15 games unbeaten in the league since the last derby, also won 1-0 by Milan, in November.

Youssouf Fofana played Estupiñán through on the left and the Ecuador left back let fly with a powerful shot to the back of the net for what proved to be the winner in the 35th minute, just after Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed a great chance for Inter at the other end. Mkhitaryan was one of three Inter players against two Milan defenders, but he was unable to beat

Mike Maignan.