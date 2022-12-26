Abide by contractual clauses, says PCB's new cricket committee

Karachi: The new cricket management committee of the PCB has made it clear that centrally contracted players need to abide by their contractual clauses and no breach will be tolerated in this regard.

A well-informed source said that Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani, in particular, were reminded that it is not their job to tweet in favour of who should be Pakistan's captain.

Shaheen and Haris had tweeted openly, supporting Babar as captain and even warned that no one should think about changing him after the 0-3 series defeat against England this month.

But Shaheen has now deleted that tweet after the new board set-up, including chairman Najam Sethi, informed the players that their job was to focus on cricket and perform well as professionals for the country. "Sethi has given out a clear message that no more shenanigans on the social media or breaches of central contracts will be tolerated from any player," the source said.

Ramiz Raja, who was removed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by the country's government, had given plenty of liberty to the players during his tenure, allowing them to interact a lot on social media.

But the players have now been told that they must avoid making comments on matters which are purely the domain of the cricket board.