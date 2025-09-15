Abhishek, Tilak, Arshdeep and Rana to join India A ranks for one-dayers against Australia A

Mumbai: Opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh were on Sunday named in India A squad for the second and third One-dayers against Australia A.

Tilak Verma and Harshit Rana were also included in the squad for the final two matches by the BCCI senior selection panel.

All four players are in the UAE for Asia Cup and will join the India A side after the tournament concludes on September 28. The two A teams will engage in the three-match 50-overs series at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium a few days after the conclusion of their two four-day unofficial Tests in Lucknow.

Rajat Patidar will lead the India A team in the first match to be played on September 30 while Tilak will take over the captaincy role in the remaining two matches.

The India A squads, which were selected by the Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee, features 13 players for the first one-day contest while the second and third matches will 15 players.

Delhi left-handed batter Priyansh Arya and Simrjeet Singh will only be part of the squad for the

opening match.