Aaqib puts down Pakistan’s struggles to inconsistency

Lahore: Pakistan’s interim head coach and national selector Aaqib Javed on Tuesday expressed concerns over the lack of consistency and continuity in Pakistan Cricket and rued that most players are just not playing four-day domestic games to improve their skillsets.

Defending champions Pakistan suffered defeat in their opening two matches against New Zealand and India, which led to their elimination from the Champions Trophy. Their final Group A match against Bangladesh was washed out.

“You want to take Pakistan cricket forward then you need to have consistency and continuity in policies in our cricket starting from the PCB Chairman to the players,” he told a media conference here on Tuesday. “Since last year see how many captains, coaches, selectors and board Chairman have changed. This is never an ideal situation for the team and it does affect their performances.”

Aaqib attributed Pakistan’s losses to India to insufficient bowling pressure.

Aaqib said that Pakistan are losing to India because the bowlers are not doing enough.

“In the past we have always beaten India by taking wickets and applying pressure. This team had the ability to beat India but the pressure of the match got to them,” he said.

Aaqib also felt that in the last T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy the defeats to India only increased the criticism on the team and players.

“I can understand the hurt and frustration at our failure but we need to understand neither can you judge a player or team on basis one or two series. You need to be more consistent and patient,” he said.