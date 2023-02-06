‘A series victory in India is bigger than Ashes win’

Nagpur: A series victory in India is bigger than winning the Ashes, say Australian star players, including Steve Smith and David Warner, who are gearing up for their “toughest challenge in Test cricket.”

India and Australia are up against each other in a high-profile four-match Test series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting here on Thursday.

In a video uploaded by cricket.com.au.on Monday, the Australian team spoke about the challenges of playing in India.

“It’s a difficult place to win a Test match let alone a series. So, if we are able to do that, it would be huge. I think if you win in India it is bigger than an Ashes series,” Smith said.

Star opener Warner said he is looking forward to playing against the best spinners in the world.

“Being a part of the last Ashes was fantastic but to go to India and beat India in India is the toughest challenge in Test cricket for us.

“I’m looking forward to the tour, it’s always a hard graft. One thing that I’m looking forward to is applying myself against the best spinners in the world,” Warner added.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood said: “Probabaly been long since Australia won there or less frequently they have won. In world cricket that’s everyone’s goal- to try and win in India.