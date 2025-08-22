A light touch

new york: When the court lights flicker on at the US Open, tennis stars shine under illumination designed to cut light pollution.

The wedge-shaped lamps around the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows direct light onto the players without spewing it into the

surrounding skies.

The stadium complex is the only professional sports venue certified by a group that’s trying to preserve the night sky around the world.

Across North America and Canada, schools and local parks have also swapped out their lights on baseball fields, running tracks and other recreation grounds to preserve their view of the stars and protect local wildlife.

Night lights can disrupt bird migration and confuse nocturnal critters like frogs and fireflies. Lights on sports fields are especially bright and cool, and often cast their glare into neighbourhoods.

In renovations over the past decade, the US Tennis Association swapped metal halide bulbs for shielded LED lights. The complex’s 17 tournament courts — including Arthur Ashe Stadium — and five practice courts were approved as dark sky-friendly last year.

USTA officials wanted the best lighting possible on their courts, which also happened to be friendly to dark skies. Their lighting company suggested striking a balance that would satisfy crowds and TV crews while cutting down spillover into the surrounding environment. “This is an international event that has an impact on the community,” said the USTA’s managing director of capital projects and engineering Chuck Jettmar. “Let’s minimise that and make sure that everybody’s happy with it.” agencies