A dream come true: Alcaraz after winning Wimbledon quarter-finals

It was a dream come true for Young Turk Carlos Alcaraz as he barged into his maiden Wimbledon semi-finals. Up against an opponent he has played with and against, over the years, Alcaraz demolished Holger Rune in straight sets of the quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

If tennis needed an answer as to who will replace the golden oldies, Alcaraz has offered more than a glimpse of his form and punch. When he won the US Open last year, it may have been a big surprise. However, this summer, Alcaraz is in full bloom, like the flowers. Winning a warm-up event at Queens and then rocking Wimbledon marks him out as the best successor to Rafael Nadal from Spain.

Nadal is out for the entire year with fitness woes. Alcaraz has grabbed the limelight and shown that he will be the one to watch for. In a freewheeling chat, Alcaraz opened up after his win. He describes the run at Wimbledon as “a dream.”

Q. You mentioned it’s a dream. What were your first thoughts about Wimbledon when you were young?

Well, I mean, I remember the first time that I came here, it was really an unbelievable feeling to be able to play here. Right now, it’s totally different for me. I’m in this position right now in just a short period. It’s something crazy for me.

Q. About the reaction at the end of the first set, pretty strong, loud reaction from you.

What exactly was that about? Did it have to be with how tight that set was, tension or nerves...

Yeah, it was nerves, tension. It was everything (smiling).

The first set, it was really tough for me. A lot of nerves. I couldn’t control it at all. Was able to win the first set. The key to turn around, a little bit (of) my emotions.

It helps me a lot, that huge scream after the first set to put out all the nerves and start to enjoy the moment, to enjoy the match.

Q. Your father, it has been alleged, or a member of your team, was filming on a camera Novak Djokovic’s training session at Aorangi. I’m asking, was that the case? Is that allegation true? Is there any foundation to that?

Oh, probably it is true. My father is a huge fan of tennis. He doesn’t only watch my matches. I think he get into the club at 11 am, get out at 10 pm, watching matches, watching practice from everyone.

Be able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he’s film the sessions.

Q. Does that give you a competitive advantage at this stage of the tournament because he’s a rival?

I don’t think so. I mean, I have a lot of videos from Djokovic on every platform. I think it’s not an advantage for me.

Q. You said you were really nervous before this match. You just mentioned how you were tight in the first set. Is that normal for you? Is that Centre Court? Is that Holger?

I think it’s Holger and a little bit of playing quarterfinal of a Grand Slam.

But for me, it’s not easy to play against someone that I’ve played so many times. When we were younger, we grew up together, same age. For me is not really easy to play against.

But I’m going to say it’s the opponent that I play with a lot of nerves.

Q. What do you think of your semi-final opponent (Daniil Medvedev)?

Well, he’s really tall, you know. He’s playing great here on grass. He has a great year as well. I lost the first match we played here on grass. So, I have to learn about it.