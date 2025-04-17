A DC marvel on show

New Delhi: Mitchell Starc bowled couple of incredible overs under pressure as Delhi Capitals pulled off a heist by stealing a thrilling Super Over win from Rajasthan Royals in their IPL showdown on Wednesday.

The ice-cold Starc (1/36 in 4 overs) held his nerve during a tense final over to defend nine runs as DC forced the game into a Super Over when it seemed Royals have all but won it.

The Australian left-arm pacer then bowled a tremendous Super Over, conceding just two boundaries. He was backed by two razor-sharp run-outs as RR managed only 11 runs.

KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs then kept their nerves in check slamming a four and a six, respectively, to take the hosts to their first win at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Chasing 189, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 37) and Nitish Rana (51 off 28) had the Royals cruising, but DC’s bowlers turned the tide with a roaring late surge, eventually tying the game at 188/4.

The late drama followed a solid batting effort by DC, built on Abishek Porel’s composed 49 and explosive cameos from skipper Axar Patel (34 off 14) and Tristan Stubbs (34 not out off 18), lifting them to a competitive 188/5 after being asked to bat. Desperate for a win to reignite their campaign, Jaiswal came out all guns blazing as he clobbered two sixes off Mukesh Kumar before dismantling Starc with two boundaries and a towering maximum.

Sanju Samson joined the party even as Ashutosh Sharma spilled a regulation catch. The Royals’ captain eventually retired hurt, after pulling his side. With the chase humming along, Axar wicketless all season, broke the drought with a ripper that outfoxed Riyan Parag. Jaiswal, however, looked invincible until Kuldeep Yadav came into play again. Later, Starc took out Rana to turn it around.

Brief scores: DC: 188/5 in 20 overs (Porel 49, Rahul 38; Archer 2/32); RR: 188/4 in 20 overs (Jaiswal 51, Rana 51;

Starc 1/36).