‘A class apart’: Vaibhav is turning heads again

new delhi: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering knock against world-class bowlers in his IPL 2026 opener showcased not just his immense talent, but also his fearless approach, says former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

The 15-year-old smashed a 15-ball fifty to propel Rajasthan Royals to a commanding win over Chennai Super Kings on Monday, signaling the arrival of another teenage sensation in the league. A year after becoming the youngest player to score an IPL hundred, Sooryavanshi once again dominated some of the game’s top bowlers with apparent ease.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was a class apart. He dominated a quality bowling attack. He took on Matt Henry, a top international new-ball bowler, with absolute authority,” Bangar told Star Sports.

“He toyed with Khaleel Ahmed, who swings the ball both ways. He got the better of Anshul Kamboj, known for his sharp length deliveries, and even made life difficult for mystery bowler Noor Ahmad.”

Bangar highlighted what sets the teenager apart from his peers. “At just 15, he not only handled four quality bowlers but forced them to adjust their strategies. Henry had to bowl slower balls, Khaleel tried different variations, and all the bowlers were put under pressure. That shows Vaibhav’s fearless mindset and his ability to get into the minds of established bowlers.”

Sooryavanshi’s innings was peppered with audacious strokes, including two towering sixes each off Henry and Ahmad. His standout shot was a lofted six over deep point off Henry, reflecting both timing and intent.

“This kind of approach at such a young age is rare. The start Vaibhav has had this season promises an exciting campaign ahead. With his fearless batting and ability to dominate top-level bowlers, he could be a key player to watch this IPL,” Bangar added. agencies