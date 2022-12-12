A call on Dhawan's future expected after Ishan emerges strong contender

New Delhi: Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan's ODI future is likely to be discussed by the new selection committee, which is expected to be formed soon, and a tough call will not be a surprise after Ishan Kishan emerged as a strong option with his scintillating double hundred.

Dhawan has struggled badly in eight out of his last nine ODIs. Also, the Delhi left-hander batted with a dated approach which is proving to be detrimental for the team during the Powerplay overs.

It is not always about intent but also the inability to force the pace with a limited range of strokes to choose from. Shubman Gill or a Kishan are more innovative in this day and age of T20s.

While no date has been given, the BCCI will hold a review meeting of the team's performance and discuss the roadmap with head coach Dravid and NCA head VVS Laxman on the way ahead.

As it was reported by PTI during the T20 World Cup in Australia, a source confirmed that the process of phasing out the senior players will start from the next year.

"A call on Shikhar's future will only be taken after new selection committee is appointed. But head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma's views can't be ignored," a senior BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The primary problem with Dhawan has been a sharp decline in his strike-rate from 100 plus till 2019 World Cup to a dismal 75 in 2022.

After Ishan Kishan's double hundred and more importantly, the freshness that he has brought in the approach, will certainly make the team management ponder over the sensitive selection matters.

It is not easy to discard a player who has played 167 ODIs and is currently third highest (6793) in the list of current India run-getters behind Rohit (9454) and Virat Kohli (12471).

There is a school of thought that Dhawan be given at least the last six ODIs in January against Sri Lanka and New Zealand and then take a call before the Australia ODIs at the end of March.

But the counter-argument to that is what happens when Shubman Gill, who has been one of the most consistent ODI batters in last six months, is back in the ODI fold in January.

For some strange reason, the outgoing committee led by Chetan Sharma, decided to rest Gill from the Bangladesh ODIs despite that the

young batter hasn't had much of workload as he was not even a part of Asia Cup or T20 World Cup squad.

There weren't any Test matches held after the one against England in July. When batters like Gill and Kishan are waiting in the wings, it's difficult to keep them in the dug-out for too long.