86-YO K Subramaniam bags 4 gold at Asian Masters Athletics

New Delhi: K Subramaniam has defied 86 years of age to lap up four gold medals at the Asian Masters Athletics Meet in the Philippines.

In the event held last week, Subramaniam, better known as Subbu in the athletics fraternity, got the top podium spot in long jump, triple jump, high jump and javelin throw in the 85-plus category.

Subbu’s life has been about athletics and he developed love for the sport as a teenager. He hails from Pollachi, a small town in Tamil Nadu.

Now well into his 80s, Subbu still takes athletics seriously.

He trained extensively before travelling to the Philippines for the Asian Masters. Another testament of his undying passion was that he travelled for the competition all by himself. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin duly acknowledged Subbu’s feat in a post on social media earlier this week and the octogenarian is likely to be felicitated by the state government soon.

“My hearty congratulations to Chennai’s K Subramaniam (86) for clinching FOUR Gold medals in the 22nd Asian Masters Athletics meet held at Tarlac, Philippines.

“The octogenarian has proved that age is no deterrent to achieving big in sports. The Government of Tamil Nadu takes pride in the senior athlete’s victory. Let his stellar performance continue in future tournaments,” wrote

Stalin on X.