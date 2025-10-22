7-star Maharaj shines as Pakistan strike late

rawalpindi: Two late wickets by a 38-year-old debutant spinner Asif Afridi checked world champions South Africa’s progress in the second and final Test against Pakistan on Tuesday.

Left-armer Afridi picked up the wickets of half century-maker Tony de Zorzi (55) and Dewald Brevis got dismissed for his second duck of the series as South Africa slipped to 185-4 at stumps on Day 2.

The Proteas still trail Pakistan by 148 runs on an abrasive wicket where left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj earlier took 7/102 to dismiss the home team for 333 in the first session.

Tristan Stubbs and de Zorzi had thwarted Pakistan spin challenge of Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Afridi for well over two hours with patient half centuries before Afridi got his first test wicket when he trapped de Zorzi leg before wicket on the backfoot. Bangladesh on-field umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat ruled in favor of de Zorzi, but Pakistan who had used two of three television referrals, successfully went for the review.

Afridi then found the shoulder of Brevis’ bat and Salman Ali Agha took a smart catch as South Africa slipped to 171-4 and lost two wickets in space of four runs. Stubbs, playing in only his 12th test match, showed plenty of patience against the spinners and was unbeaten on 68 off 184 balls as he raised South Africa hopes with a 113-run stand

with de Zorzi.