5th T20I: Samson’s form, Axar’s fitness concerns for India in series

Thiruvananthapuram: Sanju Samson would expect passionate home support to lift his game even as India fret over Axar Patel’s fitness when they wind up their T20 World Cup preparations in the fifth

and final T20 International against New Zealand here on Saturday.

India were in experimental mode in the fourth T20I at Visakhapatnam, sticking to five front-line bowlers without resorting to all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

The plan didn’t yield the desired result as the hosts lost even though the result does not alter the series outcome, which India has already sealed.

As has been the case through this series, the bowling department might see some shake-up again and the management could

give a chance to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy after resting him from the previous two matches.

The batting department might not see too many changes, but the management will keep an eye on Samson. A free-flowing batsman, Samson now appears to be holding the weight of the world on his shoulders.

More than the drying up of runs, the think-tank will be worried about technical discrepancies that

have crept into his batting of late, and the subsequent draining of confidence.

A laden back-foot, and improper bat swing might require some deep correction ahead of the ICC showpiece starting February 7.

Since Samson is a contender for the pivotal opening slot at the marquee event, the lean patch cannot be allowed to enter a terminal phase.

But in his home town, backed by adoring fans, Samson might just find the lost rhythm.

That he is a superstar in this part of the country was evident from a video that the BCCI shared after the team’s arrival.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen playfully clearing the way for ‘Chetta’ (elder brother) at the airport

exit where hundreds of fans had lined up to catch the glimpse of the local favourite and his teammates.

Teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav (Capt.), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (Vice-Capt.), Rinku

Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (Capt.), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson. Match starts at 7 pm.