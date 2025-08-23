5-star Ngidi runs the show against Aussies, South Africa seal ODI series

mackay: Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi grabbed five wickets to set up South Africa’s series-clinching 84-run win against Australia in the second One-day international on Friday.

Ngidi’s haul of 5/42 helped see Australia bowled out for 193 with more than 12 overs to spare as Mitchell Marsh’s team got dismissed for less than 200 runs for the fourth successive ODI at home.

Half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke (88) and Tristan Stubbs (74) had earlier led South Africa to 277 all out after stand-in captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat.

Regular skipper Temba Bavuma was rested as part of his workload management and Cricket South Africa said he will be available to lead the side in the last game of the series on Sunday.

Bavuma sustained a hamstring injury during the World Test Championship final victory over Australia at Lord’s in June, but recovered in time to lead the side in the ODI series opener against Australia.

For the second successive time in the three-match series, Australia’s batters put up a below-par performance after losing the first game by 98 runs at Cairns.

In the absence of injured Kagiso Rabada, who was ruled out of the series with an injury, the South Africa pacers jolted Australia’s top-order with Ngidi finding the outside edge of Marnus Labuschagne in his second over.

Nandre Burger also made an early impact when Travis Head (6) holed out at mid-on. The Australian batters continued to struggle against short deliveries when skipper Marsh also fell inside the batting powerplay and was caught at mid-on as the home team

slumped to 38/3.