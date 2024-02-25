4th Test: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep & Ashwin form star cast for India

The scent of victory is sweet. And the fragrance of a possibility of Indian clinching the Test series against England on Monday adds to the romance in spring. No cliché, on a day of dramatic twists and turn, heroes emerging from out of the blue, India had England by the scruff of their collars on the third day of the fourth Test here.

Where does one start the narration from on a day where India grabbed the spotlight? It may be tempting to shower praise on R. Ashwin who picked up five wickets and the wizardry of Kuldeep Yadav, a bowler who now looks lethal. He was definitely under-bowled in the first innings.

Indeed, Dhruv Jurel is the young man who led India’s resurgence. The wicket-keeper batter has been a revelation and there were collective sighs as he fell short of what would have been a crafty century on a pitch where there were tricks being played by the surface below, more than the British bowling.

It should bring tears to your eyes, for this Jurel family has contributed to India so big. The Kargil war against Pakistan is well chronicled and for the next generation hero to emerge as a knight in shining armour is a romantic story. The young Dhruv is well drilled in the fundamentals of batting. He plays no reckless shots, eschewed the temptation to go big, unless he was dead sure.

His innings was one of craftsmanship plus aggression. He scored 90 runs without giving any chance. That it was studded with six fours and four sixes suggests that the Indians, too, can play Bazball. Oh, no, let’s stick to aggro cricket, for that sounds more natural. Any description of India’s fightback would be incomplete without highlighting how Jurel was a jewel. Had it not been for his stay at the crease, India would have been in ruins.

Indeed, on Sunday, when the Ranchi Stadium was not packed to the rafters, the way India bowled in the second innings was defining. India did miss the speed of Jasprit Bumrah but the track was showing signs of wear and tear. The TV cameras do pick up dust and cracks, but that’s OK for a track on Day 3. It certainly was not a minefield nor did the ball stay low. Credit for the Indians taking wickets has to go to the bowlers, where Kuldeep Yadav and R. Ashwin were tormentors.

Kuldeep is a tricky bowler. He bowls left arm, the turn comes in. Yet, compared to the past, what was pretty new was he was getting the ball to zip from the surface. Slow turn can be read but when the ball zips or has bounce and turn, it’s hard for the English batters to decode it.

Kuldeep has been seen more in a support cast, but even with the bat, he showed what a wonderful player he is, facing 131 balls for his 28 runs.

But the best part was the Indian spin bowling. There was a spring in their steps as R.Ashwin showcased his skills like a trickster. He is approaching 38, yet when it comes to variation plus accuracy, he is a terrific guy. That Ashwin took five wickets and later said at the end of the day’s play the five-wicket haul should have been for his partner Kuldeep was magnanimous.

These efforts from Kuldeeep will not be forgotten nor will Jurel. All of a sudden, cricketers from Uttar Pradesh are in the limelight.

India need 152 runs more to win with skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in a swift combat mode. That the Englismen have no faith in their fast bowlers is a negative mindset. Is not James Anderson a master bowler? To operate with Joe Root and Tom Hartley reflects poor captaincy from Ben Stokes. He has tried hard, say some, but he has let the advantage slip fast many times in the last two Tests.

Monday could well be the day where India seal the series and go crazy. The celebrations can wait, as the job is yet to be completed. Yes, India are in a strong position and this series has shown great character from so many players. More of it after the deal is sealed on Monday!