3rd time’s a charm?

Zurich: Italy were stopped by Sweden from getting to the 2018 World Cup. It was North Macedonia in 2022. Now it is Northern Ireland’s turn.

Four-time World Cup winners Italy are back in the qualifying playoffs for a third straight time and the draw by FIFA on Thursday plots a tricky path toward ending a remarkable 12-year wait to play on soccer’s biggest stage.

Italy first host Northern Ireland in a single elimination game on March 26 with the winner having to travel to face Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina. At stake is a place at the first 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Northern Irish shape as a similar test to North Macedonia, which resisted waves of attacks in Palermo in March 2022 before stunning Italy with a single goal in stoppage time.

“There will be immense pressure on Italy, they have obviously missed the last two World Cups,” Northern Ireland coach Michael O’Neill told The Associated Press. “We have everything to gain in this situation.”

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose team was beaten 4-1 by group winners Norway in Milan on Sunday, declined to speak with the AP.

European playoff brackets

Among three other European playoff brackets, Ukraine will host Sweden with the winner then at home to Poland or Albania. Ukraine played their qualifying group home games in three different Polish cities while the country is under military invasion by Russia, and could end up hosting Poland in Poland.

First, Ukraine must get by Sweden which finished last in its qualifying group won by Switzerland but earned a playoffs place by winning a Nations League group last year.

“We are playing a proud, strong football nation,” new Sweden coach Graham Potter said of Ukraine. “Everyone wants to play for their nation. Emotion will be a part of the game that we have to manage, and manage well.”

Ireland’s reward for remarkable back-to-back wins over Portugal and Hungary — with all five goals scored by Troy Parrott — is a playoff semifinal at the Czech Republic.