3rd Test: All eyes on Rohit Sharma the ‘failed’

Sometimes, it is nice to have a long break between two Tests in a long series, featuring five matches. As India face off against England in the third match in Rajkot from Thursday, there is more intrigue than ever.

As the series stands locked, tantalisingly at 1-1, who gains the upper edge in Rajkot will be important. Viewed dispassionately, all eyes are on Team India skipper Rohit Sharma. There has been no doubting his skills as a captain, even though carping critics are pointing out that runs have dried from his blade.

In the good old days of Test cricket, a captain was a thinker, a strategist, a leader. Example, Mike Brearley. Even if he was not necessarily chipping in with the bat or ball, a captain could hold onto the job as long as he was in command of the team.

Strangely, though, problems for India in the red-ball format in this series have been manifold, mostly relating to fitness of players. Plus, the usual joke, Indian players are fit for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and not national duty. This joke is aimed at Hardik Pandya, who has been out of action for what seems like eons.

Pandya has not been part of the Test mix., unwilling to bend his back with the red cherry in his hand. There, surely, cannot be sarcasm surrounding Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, as he has been granted leave by the BCCI, for personal reasons.

In such a theatre, the focus shifts to Rohit Sharma, known as Hitman. How does he play himself back into form, so important, since he bats at the top, Heartless hacks are flagging stats that Rohit has been in poor form, which is highlighted by scores of 24, 39, 14 and 13 in the first two Tests, played in Hyderabad and Vizag.

Yes, the skipper’s form is worrying but that does not mean the alarm bells are tolling. Maybe, yes, the trolls will attack Rohit but the captain is inert to criticism and knows in tandem with coach Rahul Dravid the best has to be brought out of the team. Frankly speaking, can the BCCI sack Rohit on non-performance, as has been the case with Shreyas Iyer. The answer is a “no,” as Rohit is the leader and he did guide the team to a good win in the second Test. Rewind to certain golden periods in Indian cricket, even Sachin Tendulkar and former skipper Virat Kohli went through a “dry” patch. Both these superstars were persisted with, and they played themselves back into form. Rohit is waiting for that one big knock. His batting has revolved around aggression, which suits white ball cricket.

However, in Tests, he needs to put a premium on his wicket and score. The way Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered a double hundred in Vizag was a delight. That, plus Jasprit Bumrah’s masterclass in swing bowling, where he took nine wickets, was the piece de resistance in India’s win.

Rohit knows he is failing. He also knows there is nothing wrong with his technique. His experience is rich, in all formats. All he needs is a half century and then build on from there. Hopefully, Rajkot will see Rohit bloom in spring, as Basant Panchami has heralded the end of winter, officially. For those who feel Rohit has been indulging in too much strokeplay, that’s his natural game.

There are more worries than just Rohit. Shubman Gill has played himself back into form and the return of Ravindra Jadeja should bolster India. He is a useful all-rounder. News of KL Rahul still coming short on fitness is a worry, though some may say sack wicket-keeper KS Bharat.

The Indian team has bowlers ready to attack, the batters need to fire, with plenty of options in new faces.

Not long ago, it would have been bizarre to fantasise so many new guys making Test debuts. In recent times, it has become a trend, with youngsters who have done well in domestic cricket getting the nod.

No need to put pressure on Rohit Sharma at all. As skipper, he would himself be concerned, not worried, why he is failing with the bat. If India can see Rohit score in Rajkot, then the whole course could change in the series.