36 & counting: Smith smashes 36th Test ton

Galle : Steve Smith hit his 36th century and shared an unbeaten 239-run partnership with Alex Carey as Australia powered to 330/3 at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday.

With a lead of 73 runs and seven first-innings wickets in hand, the tourists are in control. Smith anchored the innings with a sublime 120 not out off 239 balls, while Carey took the attack to Sri Lanka with a fluent 139 not out off 156. It was Smith’s second ton of the series, while Carey notched up only his second Test hundred. Australia had slumped to 37/2 before Smith and Usman Khawaja (36) steadied the innings with a 54-run stand.