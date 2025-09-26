30% match fee: Surya, Rauf pay for hostility

Dubai: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was on Friday fined 30 per cent of his match fees for rude and aggressive behaviour during the Asia Cup Super 4s match against India last Sunday.

His teammate Sahibzada Farhan, however, escaped with a warning without any financial penalty for his open air gun-shot celebration after completion of his half century

in the same match.

"Match referee Richie Richardson had completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Hars Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour and Farhan has been let off with a warning," a tournament source said. Earlier, Rauf and Farhan had pleaded not guilty during their ICC hearing for allegedly provocative actions in the match against India, according to tournament sources.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has been also fined 30 percent of his match fee for his comments after the group league match against Pakistan when he alluded to the military skirmish. However, India have appealed against the verdict.