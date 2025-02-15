3 podium finishes just the beginning for Bhaker

new delhi: Pistol queen Manu Bhaker made a forceful comeback after a long hiatus to competitive shooting. In what can be termed as packed trials, where Manu had to shoot four competition matches in air pistol and sports pistol, she finished on the podium thrice. As someone returning to shooting after a six-month layoff, this was good. She knows she can get better and better and the rust has to be scraped off.

“I have been away from shooting for a while and the comeback has been challenging. I am happy with how I recovered and come back but there is a lot of hard work for me to put in,” Manu told Millennium Post on Friday. Dealing with an inflammation in her right elbow has been painful, but she has taken it in her stride. “I know I can shoot more strongly and consistently. I did not do well in the finals of the last trial today and I realise it. At the same time, I am not making any excuses since there is pain in my elbow which has flared up,” added Manu.

On her path ahead, Manu said her top priority would be to shake off the pain and get back to full fitness and strength. “It is good to be back and once I have sorted this elbow issue, I will be training harder with Jaspal (Rana) Sir,” said Manu. She will be taking a few days off after this.

Coach Jaspal Rana was honest in his assessment.

“Manu’s return to shooting has been much anticipated and for me it is a good sight to see her shoot with the same passion. There is obviously rust and she has to sort out this elbow inflammation. Looking ahead, it is challenging and exciting. Manu will work harder. For me as her coach, the bar is always going to be higher and higher. There is massive competition in the field and the way ahead for Manu is to keep training hard, work on consistency and ensure her focus is 100 per cent. If you ask me how to rate her, I am glad she is back after a long break. One does not forget shooting but to be regular and put in 100 per cent, that is what we will strive for,” Rana said.

She had done it in 2024 before the Olympic Selection Trials, so putting in long hours to attain perfection will happen. Those who have watched her since 2018 know she will keep challenging herself. The road to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is going to fire her up intensely.