3 Lionesses roar

zurich: With 12 minutes remaining, defending champions England were heading out of the Women’s European Championship.

But then the Lionesses came roaring back. Two quick goals saw them stage an improbable comeback to draw 2-2 against Sweden and then win a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals.

“Very hyper, still very emotional, I think lots of adrenaline still in my body, I mean,” England coach Sarina Wiegman said, who added that it was the most chaotic match that she had ever been part of. “I can’t remember anything like this.I think that’s a quality that’s so strong from this team, that together they’re fighting back and not playing well, but sticking together, that shows so much resilience.”