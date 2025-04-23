3 cheers: Shooters end 3rd at WC, NRAI pleased

Lima: The Indian shooters finished third at the ISSF World Cup after the pair of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Pragati Dubey failed to reach the medals round in the trap mixed team event here on the final day.

Simranpreet Kaur Brar won India’s final medal in the women’s 25m pistol event on Monday, taking the country’s tally to seven, including two gold, four silver and a bronze.

While USA also ended with seven medals, they edged ahead of India to take second place, courtesy of a higher gold-medal count. China finished on top of the standings with four gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

The standout performer for India was 18-year-old Suruchi Inder Singh, who claimed both of the country’s gold medals. She outgunned Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker to win the 10m air pistol title before teaming up with Saurabh Chaudhary to secure gold in the mixed team event.

In the trap mixed team event on Monday, Tondaiman and Dubey posted a combined score of 134 to finish eighth, while the other Indian pair of Lakshay and Neeru ended 13th with the total score of 128. Only the top four teams advance to the medal rounds.

K Sultan Singh, secretary general, National Rifle Association of India, said. “It was a young squad and the exposure of going half-way around the world into alien conditions, adapting to the surroundings, the ranges, and then bringing out your best, will hold them in good stead,” Singh said.