3 cheers for Barca

Madrid: Dani Olmo scored and set up one of Ferran Torres' two goals with a neat backheel flick as Barcelona beat Getafe 3-0 in the La Liga on Sunday.

It was the second straight game for Barcelona at their training facility as the newly renovated Camp Nou Stadium lacks the required permits.

Olmo's clever flick inside the area led to Torres scoring for Barcelona in the 15th minute, and Raphinha's assist to Torres in the 34th allowed the Catalan club to increase its first-half advantage.

Olmo then closed the scoring with a shot from near the penalty spot in the 62nd after a setup by substitute Marcus Rashford. A man carrying a Palestinian flag entered the field just before Olmo scored but did not affect the goal. The man was taken away by security.

“We had to focus on our own performance," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. "We controlled the match. It's never easy to score three against Getafe.”

The victory moved defending champion Barcelona within two points of leaders Real Madrid, who defeated Espanyol 2-0 on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid's early-season struggles continued with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca, giving the club its worst league start under coach Diego Simeone after five matches. Julián Alvarez missed a penalty.