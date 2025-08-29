2nd innings as coach?

new york: Having bid adieu to his stellar international career a content man, Indian Test batting great Cheteshwar Pujara wouldn’t mind a coaching stint or a role at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in the next stage of his cricketing journey.

After announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, Pujara not only gave a sneak-peek into his future plans but also stressed on the importance of old school Test match batting.

He also reflected on his glorious 103-Test career, that yielded over 7,000 runs, his series winning performances in Australia, and the contributions of his father and late mother.

“I’ve enjoyed the broadcasting work for sure. So, I’ll definitely continue doing that. When it comes to coaching or any work at the NCA (Centre of Excellence), I’ll be open to it,” Pujara said.

“I haven’t genuinely thought about it. Whenever there is any opportunity which arises, I’ll try and take a call then...I’ve mentioned this earlier also that I would like to stay attached to the game.

“So, in whatever manner I can contribute to Indian cricket, I’ll be more than happy to do so,” he added.

The thought of retiring from the ground did not cross Pujara’s mind and he leaves the game with no regrets.

But he acknowledged that Test cricket is hardly played in the classical way nowadays even though the relevance of conventional batters remains very much intact.

Pujara was commentating in the UK where a young India side exceeded expectations to tie the five-match series. Over the course of the series one saw unabashed aggression from the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ben Duckett but at the same time, K L Rahul at the top of the order presented a picture of calm.

Having said that, the classical form of Test match batting is a dying art. Does it make someone like Pujara sad?

“I don’t think I am sad. I still feel that even in the current era, there is scope for a classical Test match player. But times have changed. One needs to move on with the

time,” he said. agencies