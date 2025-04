Amman: India continued its strong showing at Junior Asian Championships with seven more boxers, including six women, booking their place in the U-17 finals here.

India has secured 43 medals so far, with 21 boxers across the U-15 and U-17 categories set to fight for gold. The U-17 women boxers delivered an overall dominant display, led by Ahaana Sharma (50kg), who stormed into the final with a first-round KO win.