2026 T20 World Cup tickets priced at Rs 100

Mumbai: Sale of tickets for the 2026 T20 World Cup began on Thursday with price being as low as Rs 100 or LKR 1000 in phase 1 for some venues. The competition is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The ICC announced the sale of tickets for the 10th edition of the T20 showpiece on its platform with the 20-team tournament set to be played across eight venues.

Ahmedabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will be the host cities for the World Cup in India, while Sri Lanka will have Colombo (two venues) and Kandy as the two locations.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said: “With tickets starting as low as Rs100, the excitement around the T20 World Cup is multiplied

manifold.”