2024 all over again?

New Delhi: India against South Africa in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday stirs vivid memories. It feels like only yesterday that the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Proteas in the 2024 T20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval in the West Indies. That was in June 2024.

Now, 20 months later, the familiar rivals meet again, fully aware of the significance of the contest. What transpired in the league phase of this World Cup is largely irrelevant. The Super 8 is, in effect, a reboot — a fresh start.

Voices have emerged from both camps, though Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, buoyed by four consecutive wins, attempted to lighten the mood when the contentious topic of Abhishek Sharma surfaced. It appeared as though Surya was less than pleased with repeated questions about the opener, who has registered three ducks in the tournament so far. Many teams might have opted to drop a struggling batter and move on. But Team India’s template reflects the thinking of the captain and head coach Gautam Gambhir, operating in sync. If that is the case, their backing of Abhishek is unequivocal — even as critics question whether Sanju Samson has done anything to merit exclusion. For that matter, Tilak Varma’s form has also been underwhelming.

South Africa, meanwhile, have played bold, high-intensity cricket in this 2026 edition of the World Cup. To say they have hit top gear would be stating the obvious. Their dramatic win over Afghanistan at the same venue in Ahmedabad — sealed in a double Super Over — remains a vivid reminder of their resilience and appetite for pressure situations.

Sunday’s high-stakes clash presents India with both opportunity and challenge. The home support will be loud and unwavering. Yet South Africa arrive with little to lose. Revenge may be on their minds, and they possess the batting depth and bowling discipline to test India thoroughly.

Suryakumar has already noted that surfaces in this World Cup have not favoured 200-plus totals. If that trend continues, it is unlikely a vastly different pitch will be rolled out on Sunday. With a fan base exceeding a billion, India are acutely aware of expectations at home. The Indian cricket fan is passionate — and unforgiving.

Consider this: even when India face Pakistan, currently a weaker side by most measures, nerves among fans are palpable. The greater concern, however, should be South Africa, whose professionalism and composure under pressure rank among the best. To underestimate them would be folly. The Super 8 stage demands hard, clinical cricket with no margin for complacency.

India’s four-match winning streak has generated a feel-good factor. But what matters on Sunday is execution under pressure. The debate over Abhishek Sharma can wait. What India must display is intensity, clarity and sustained energy. Certain areas remain troubling, notably the batters’ struggle against quality spin.

Here’s hoping India can, quite literally, take South Africa for a spin.