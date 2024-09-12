2023 ODI World Cup in India generated economic impact of $1.39 billion: ICC

Dubai: The 2023 ODI World Cup in India created an “economic impact” of $1.39 billion with tourism among the biggest beneficiaries, according to a report released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

The Economic Impact Assessment conducted by Nielsen for the ICC, claimed that the mega-event held in October-November last year was the biggest ever ODI World Cup. “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has demonstrated the significant economic power of cricket, generating economic benefit of $1.39 billion for India,” ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said in a statement. Australia ended India’s unbeaten run in the tournament to win the trophy for a record-extending 6th time. “The impact of tourism across the host cities amounted to $861.4 million of revenue generation, through accommodation, travel, transportation and food and beverage because of a massive influx of domestic and foreign tourists attending the matches,” ICC said. “The secondary and incremental spends within the economy was a key driver, generating $515.7 million, which was approximately 37% of the total impact.”