200s for Williamson, Nicholls, NZ declare at 580-4 in second Test

Wellington: Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls made double centuries in a 363-run partnership for the third wicket as New Zealand amassed 580-4 before declaring its first innings Saturday on the second day of the second cricket Test against Sri Lanka.

Williamson posted his sixth double century and was out for 215 and Nicholls brought up his first and highest Test score for New Zealand and was 200 not out when captain Tim Southee signalled the declaration.

It was the first time two New Zealand batsmen had scored double centuries in the same innings of a Test. The partnership was the ninth-highest for the third wicket in all Tests and New Zealand’s highest since Martin Crowe and Andre Jones made 467 against Sri Lanka in the Basin Reserve in 1991. Williamson batted for 6-1/2 hours and Henry for one minute longer. New Zealand resumed Saturday at 155-2 with Williamson 26 not out and Nicholls at 18. Williamson and Nicholls stayed together for most of the day.

“It was great fun. The way Kane batted was brilliant and he just allowed me to do my thing,” Nicholls said. “We had ebbs and flows throughout the day but as I said it was a fun day.

“I think we just wanted to bat as long as we can. I think when Kane got 100 he just flew to 130 and we kept feeding off each other. As the day went on we were able to up the tempo a bit and to get those two wickets was great heading into tomorrow.” At stumps and after 17 overs, Sri Lanka was 26-2 with captain Dimuth Karunaratne 16 not out and nightwatchman Prabath Jayarsuriya 4 not out.

Oshada Fernando was out for 6, caught by Tom Blundell from the bowling of Matt Henry and Kusal Mendis was 4 when he was brilliantly caught at point by Devon Conway off Doug Bracewell who is playing his first test since 2016.

The first day at the Basin Reserve was dark and gloomy. Only 48 overs were possible between the rain-delayed start and finish hastened by

bad light.