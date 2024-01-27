189 UP players get `62 crore in prize money

Lucknow: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur distributed the prize money worth Rs 62 crore to 189 excellent players of Uttar Pradesh who won medals and participated in the 19th Asian Games-2022, 4th Para Asian Games-2022 and 37th National Games -2023 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow and the gold, silver and bronze medal winning players were awarded appointment letters for Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Youth Welfare Officer and Passenger/Goods Tax Officer.

Addressing the above program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that earlier in UP, jobs were available by paying money, but now the leadership has changed, so money is also being provided along with the job.

Addressing the award and appointment letter distribution program, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the use of the word ‘Divyang’ started by the Prime Minister changed not only the word but also the thinking of the people. He said that whether it is Paris Olympics or Paralympics, India will set its own records in every field.

Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the sports budget three times in the last 10 years. He said that the UP CM has created new dimensions in the sports field. No one would have imagined that Rs 6 crore would be given to the one who wins the gold medal by being called on the stage. He said that today we have IAS officer Subhash LY or our Parul Chaudhary in front of us.

The entire society and country are proud of you. This is just a stop, the destination is still far away.

Thakur said that work has been done at the halt to encourage you so that you can carry on with your journey.

Thakur said that a total of Rs 2,800 crore was sanctioned under the Games India Campaign for the last four years, whereas now for the next five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned a total of Rs 3,300 crore.

He said that CM Yogi ji, keep encouraging the players like this, we promise that we will give a lot of medals in the coming competitions. The Union Minister said that in the previous Olympic Games, where our players had won 70 medals, today this number has increased to 107.