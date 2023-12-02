165 players to go under hammer in WPL auction on December 9

Mumbai: As many as 165 players will go under the hammer during the player auction for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League scheduled to be held here on December 9. The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year.

“Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas cricketers of which 15 are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109,” BCCI said in a release on Saturday.

“A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.” West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who was initially bought for Rs 60 lakh by Gujarat Giants before being controversially excluded on medical grounds, and Australian fast bowler Kim Garth chose to be in the top bracket with the highest reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.

Interestingly, it was the 27-year-old Garth who had replaced Dottin in the Gujarat Giants squad, who later released the Aussie in the off season.

Aussie all-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, English wicket-keeper Amy Jones and veteran South African pacer Shabnim

Ismail are the only four players to be slotted with a base price of Rs 40 lakh.

The five franchises — Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore — have 30 slots available with nine reserved for overseas players. A total of 60 players, including 21 foreigners, were retained by the five teams.

The Giants will have the biggest salary cap available to fill in 10 slots, while Delhi Capitals, who finished second best, will enter the auction with a purse of Rs 2.25 crore to fill up to three vacancies. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have Rs 2.1 crore to fill five slots, while Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to pick seven players with a purse of Rs 3.35 crores and UP Warriorz will have Rs 4 crore purse to fill five spots at the auction.