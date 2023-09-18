14 Athletes from KIIT and KISS set to shine at Asian Games

Bhubaneswar: Fourteen students from both KIIT and KISS will represent India at the forthcoming Asian Games 2023 in China’s Hangzhou, starting from September 23 to October 8.



KIIT & KISS is the only academic institute in India to send the highest numbers of players to the Asian Games.

Among the prominent participants, CA Bhavani Devi stands tall as she prepares to take on the world in Fencing - Women’s Sabre and Team Sabre events. Amit Rohidas is set to be a cornerstone of the Men’s Hockey Team, while Sajan Prakash will make waves in the Swimming arena.

Anshika Bharti is ready to take on the competition in Women’s Lightweight Double Scull Rowing. In the field of Athletics, Priyanka & Sandeep Kumar will represent India in the 20 KM Race Walk Women’s and men’s events respectively, while Kishore Kumar Jena & Tejinderpal Singh Toor will represent in Javelin Throw and shot Put respectively.

For the Rugby 7s Women’s Team, Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik, and Hupi Majhi have earned their well-deserved spots. Tejaswin Shankar will showcase his prowess in the Decathlon, and Amlan Borgahain will sprint his way into the Athletics - 200m event, informed Dr Gaganendu Dash, DG Sports, KIIT. It is a matter of pride that in the Indian Rugby team, four players alone are from KISS.

Congratulating the athletes, Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS said that these athletes are not only a source of pride for KIIT & KISS but also the entire Odisha. Samanta praised the unwavering support of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in promoting sports and athletes.