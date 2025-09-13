12 ISL clubs agree to participate in Super Cup

New Delhi: All the Indian Super League clubs except for Odisha FC have agreed to take part in the season-opening Super Cup football tournament, starting next month, according to an official of the national federation.

The Super Cup, which normally happens at the end of the season, will be held at the start this time so as to give the clubs enough matches in the wake of a delayed ISL season. The ISL has been put on hold by the organisers FSDL but is likely to start in December.

“Except Odisha FC, all the other 12 clubs of the ISL have agreed to take part in the Super Cup. We have asked them again to confirm in another couple of days. After that we will finalise the tournament,” an AIFF official told PTI on Friday.