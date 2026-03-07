12 ISL clubs accuse AIFF of profiting from ‘distressed season’

new delhi: Twelve Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Friday wrote to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), alleging that the federation stands to earn a surplus of over Rs 3.4-crore from the ongoing season despite assuring the Sports Ministry that it would not “make a rupee” from the league this year.

In a strongly-worded five-pages letter sent to the AIFF deputy secretary general, the clubs wrote the federation is retaining 40 per cent of central revenue even as participating teams are bearing the “entire” operational exposure and the bulk of the league’s economic risk.

“The annexed Financial Model records: AIFF Contributions: 0; AIFF Share on Ops: 0; Entire operational funding borne by clubs,” the letter stated while referring to the revised financial model circulated for the 2025-26 season.

In the letter signed by 12 of the 14 ISL participaing clubs, it is stated that the league is projected to generate Rs 8.62 crore from streaming partner FanCode, of which AIFF would retain 40 per cent, amounting to “approximately Rs 3.448 crore”.

“Despite this extraordinary context, the federation stands to earn a surplus in excess of Rs 3.4 crores -- even after publicly stating before the Hon’ble Sports Minister that it would not ‘make a rupee’ out of the league this year,” the letter said.

“It is unacceptable that, in a force majeure–like interim season not attributable to any fault of the Clubs, the Federation extracts profit while Clubs absorb unprecedented financial strain,” it added. “If AIFF views the ISL as a purely AIFF league, then AIFF must bear the corresponding financial burden. If AIFF views it as a partnership, then partnership must exist in both economics and decision-making,” the clubs wrote.

The clubs also stated they would remit the first instalment of Rs 30 lakh mandated by the federation “within the stipulated timeline in the interest of ensuring the continuity of Indian football being fully aware of AIFF’s difficult financial situation”.