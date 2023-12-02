12 Indian boxers storm into finals

New Delhi: Indian boxers on Friday continued their fine form at the IBA Junior World Boxing C’ships as 12 of them entered the finals after stunning displays in the last four rounds in Yerevan, Armenia.

Amisha (54kg) and Payal (48kg) started the day on a winning note for India against Trigos Bucur Rocio of Romania and Bibolsynkyzy Sila of Kazakhstan, both winning the bout by an unanimous 5-0 verdict. Prachi Tokas (+80kg) put up a dominant show over Osipova Mariia of Russia, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the first round itself.

Megha (80kg), on the other hand, showed a similar display of strength and power to also clinch a referee stop the contest win in round three against Tseng An Chi of Chinese Taipei.

Vini (57kg), Akansha (70kg) and Shrushti (63kg) outperformed their opponents to grab identical 5-0 unanimous decision victories to enter the finals.

Vini was up against Kantzari Ouriana of Greece while Akansha and Shrushti faced Mcdonagh Mary of Ireland and K Alina of Kazakhstan respectively. Nisha (52kg) struggled after initial dominance in round one but soon fought back to grab an impressive 4-1 win over Russia’s Sikstus Diana.