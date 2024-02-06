11th edition of ISL to kick off on Sep 14

New Delhi: The top-tier Indian Super League, which will run into its 11th edition, will kick off on September 14 and will run till April 30, 2025, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday.

As usual the senior competition calendar for the next season (2024-25) will kick off with the Asia’s oldest tournament Durand Cup slated from July 26-31.

I-League on the other hand will be held from October 19-April 30, while the Super Cup will run concurrently with the league season from October 1-May 15.

I-League 3, which will act as a qualifying tournament for I-League 2, will be held from August 1-September 30. I-League 2 is slated from January 15-April 30.

The 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy will be held from November 5-15 (Group Stage) and December 1-15 (Final Round).

The Indian Women’s League will be held from October 25-April 30.