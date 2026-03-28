10/10 for compound archers as India rule the roost at Asia Cup

Bangkok: Indian compound archers delivered a dominant performance, clinching the mixed team gold and women’s team silver, while also sweeping the men’s individual podium at the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1, here on Friday.

India also bagged two silver medals in the recurve section in the afternoon session to take their tally to two gold, four silver and four bronze, surpassing their eight-medal haul at the previous edition.

But in gold medal count, India fared poorly as compared to the last edition when they clinched five yellow metals.

It boiled down to their poor show in the recurve section where none of the archers could manage a gold, while they returned empty-handed in men’s individual section and mixed team event.

In 2025, India had a gold-silver finish in men’s recurve individual, while mixed team bagged a silver.

The highlight of the day was a clean sweep in the men’s compound individual section, where Uday Kamboj edged past Prathamesh Jawkar 145-144 in a thrilling all-Indian final to clinch his

maiden international gold, while seasoned campaigner Rajat Chauhan secured a bronze.

It was an ice cool Chauhan who confirmed the Indian clean sweep when he used all his experience to drill in three perfect arrows in the final end to down local favourite Peerawat Rattanapongkiat 145-144 in a tense bronze playoff.

It also confirmed a clean sweep by the country’s archers in the event as it was an all-Indian final in the following match.

Kamboj stuns Jawkar

In a battle of two 22-year-olds, comeback man Kamboj emerged victorious in a closely-fought contest against the more decorated Prathamesh Jawkar, winning 145-144 to claim his maiden international gold.

The match saw momentum fluctuating, with former World Cup and Asian Games gold medallist Jawkar leading 59-57 after the second end.

Kamboj, however, bounced back to level the scores at 87-87 in the third end before capitalising on a slight lapse from his opponent in the fourth end to take a 116-115 lead.