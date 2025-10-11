10/10 for Austria

London: Austria’s 10-0 thrashing of the world’s worst football team headlined a night of mismatches in World Cup qualifying in Europe on Thursday, while England overwhelmed Wales in a friendly without Harry Kane or Jude Bellingham.

There were also big wins for the Netherlands and Denmark as European qualifying resumed in the fight to secure places in next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Croatia — the 2018 runners-up and 2022 semifinalists — stayed in first place and in control of their group after a 0-0 draw at main rivals Czech Republic in a match that failed to live up to its billing.

Arnautovic record

Austria overwhelmed San Marino — the nation at the bottom of FIFA’s world ranking — for a fifth straight win in qualifying, with 36-year-old striker Marko Arnautovic netting four of the goals to become his country’s record scorer with 45. With second-place Bosnia-Herzegovina conceding a goal in stoppage time to draw 2-2 at Cyprus, Austria opened up a two-point gap atop Group H and has a game in hand.

Gakpo double

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo scored twice and Manchester City’s Tijjani Reijnders added the third as stars of the Premier League inspired Netherlands to beat Malta 4-0.

There also was a late goal by Memphis Depay to extend his national-record haul to 53 for the Dutch, who moved three points ahead of Poland and Finland in Group G.

Finland, which has played one game more, beat Lithuania 2-1 while Poland returns to qualifying action on Sunday against Lithuania.

Tuchel slams fans

England aren’t in qualifying action until next week — when they could secure a place in next year’s tournament by beating Latvia — and warmed up by beating Wales 3-0 thanks to goals in the opening 20 minutes by Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka.

“We couldn’t score the fourth one or the fifth one — the stadium was silent. Silent,” the German-born coach said. “We never got any energy back from the fans.” agencies