100/100 for Haaland

london: Erling Haaland scored his 100th Premier League goal on Tuesday and Manchester City moved to within two points of the top of the standings after surviving a stunning fightback from Fulham.

Haaland became the fastest player to reach a century of goals in the league with his 17th-minute opener in City’s 5-4 win at Craven Cottage. But a night of personal glory was nearly wrecked as Fulham came back from 5-1 down and came agonizingly close to an equalizer in added time when Josh King’s effort was cleared off the line.

“It’s not good enough and we all know this and we need to improve as a team,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

Haaland’s goal — lashed in from close range — was his 100th in 111 games. It saw him break the record of England icon Alan Shearer, who reached that benchmark in 124 games.

Newcastle twice blew the lead against Tottenham to draw 2-2 after Cristian Romero scored the second of his goals in the fifth minute of added time. Jack Grealish scored the only goal of the game as Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0.

Barca beat Atletico

london: Barcelona increased their La Liga lead by coming from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Tuesday, with Dani Olmo scoring the go-ahead goal but hurting his shoulder in the process.

Olmo injured his left shoulder in a fall after sending a left-footed strike into the net in the 65th minute for Barcelona’s second goal at Camp Nou stadium. Atletico had opened the scoring with Álex Baena, and Raphinha equalized for the hosts in the first half.

Olmo was in visible pain after going down and couldn’t celebrate the goal that left Barcelona four points ahead of Real Madrid. The Barcelona playmaker was immediately substituted and had to be assisted off the field by the club’s medical staff.