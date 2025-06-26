What are the home loan repayment tax benefits

Buying your own place is satisfying, but the EMIs can pinch unless you learn the nuances of the Income Tax Act. India’s rules reward both the principal and interest that you repay every month. In this article, you will see exactly how to grab every rupee of relief, how the new tax regime changes the picture, and how a home loan tax benefit calculator helps you decide the smarter route.

Know the two building blocks

Every EMI has principal and interest. Under the old slabs, you can deduct:

These limits are unchanged in 2025. Feed those caps into a home loan tax benefit calculator and you instantly see how much tax you shave off each slab.

Principal deduction under Section 80C

When you repay principal, enter that figure in the home loan tax benefit calculator under “80C”. Remember:

● You can claim only after the construction or purchase is complete.

● Sell within five years and the tax office claws the benefit back.

● The same Rs. 1.5 lakh bucket also covers PPF, ELSS, and tuition fees, so check the calculator to avoid double-counting.

If you opt for the new tax regime, this Section 80C deduction disappears altogether, a fact the calculator will warn you about.

Interest deduction under Section 24(b)

For a self-occupied property, you can lop off up to Rs. 2 lakh of interest each year. Key the yearly interest deduction into the home loan tax benefit calculator, choose “old regime”, and watch your taxable income drop. A let-out house enjoys an unlimited interest deduction, but you may set off only Rs. 2 lakh of loss against other heads in the same year; the extra loss carries forward for eight years.

Under the new tax regime, that Rs. 2 lakh deduction on self-occupied homes vanishes; it stays only for let-out property and only up to the actual rental income. Make sure the calculator runs both regimes side-by-side so you see the real hit.

Pre-construction interest: Five-year spread

Did you pay EMIs while the flat was still under construction? Add up that interest; you may deduct it in five equal instalments starting the year you get the keys, subject to the same Rs. 2 lakh ceiling. Most home loan tax benefit calculator apps have a box labelled “pre-EMI interest”—tick it so you do not leave money on the table.

Joint loans double the cap

Co-borrow with your spouse and co-own the house, and each of you may separately claim up to Rs. 1.5 lakh under Section 80C and Rs. 2 lakh under Section 24(b). Enter both names into the home loan tax benefit calculator; the tool will split the interest and principal in your chosen ratio and apply the limits twice over. Under the new tax regime, those doubled perks fall away just as quickly, so run the comparison first.

Legacy extras: Sections 80EE and 80EEA

● Section 80EE gives first-time buyers an extra Rs. 50,000 of interest deduction, but only if the loan was sanctioned between 1st April 2016 and 31st March 2017.

● 80EEA offers up to Rs. 1.5 lakh more, but only for affordable housing loans sanctioned between 1st April 2019 and 31st March 2022.

Both windows are now closed to new loans, yet ongoing borrowers may continue to claim. Every credible home loan tax benefit calculator asks for your sanction date so it can add these legacy benefits, but beware: they work only under the old slabs.

Second home and notional rent

Since Budget 2019, you may treat one additional house as self-occupied; choose wisely in the calculator. If you hold a third property, the law calculates rent even if it stands empty. A good home loan tax benefit calculator lets you plug in notional rent and auto-computes the 30% standard deduction plus interest set-off rules.

The new tax regime still taxes notional rent, but with fewer deductions to soften the blow, which makes the comparison all the more important.

How the new tax regime flips the maths

From FY 2024-25, the new tax regime is the default choice. It gives you lower slab rates, a bigger standard deduction, and a zero-tax threshold of Rs. 7 lakh—but it kills most housing perks. In simple terms:

Before you file, open a home loan tax benefit calculator with a built-in new tax regime toggle. Enter salary, HRA, investments, and EMIs, and the tool will output two tax figures. If the difference is smaller than the discipline required to claim every receipt, the new system may suit you; if the gap is large, stick with the old.

Five quick optimisation tips

● Time your pre-payments. Reducing principal early lowers interest and may keep total interest within the Rs. 2 lakh cap, maximising the deduction that the calculator displays.

● Keep proof. The latest ITR utility demands the lender’s name and loan number to curb false claims. Upload the interest certificate before you hit “Calculate”.

● Use balance transfers. A lower rate cuts interest, but also slashes your deduction; rerun the home loan tax benefit calculator each time you refinance.

● Split wisely in joint loans. If your spouse falls in a lower slab, allocate more interest to yourself inside the calculator to maximise family savings.

● Decide the regime annually. Salaried taxpayers without business income can switch every year. A dynamic calculator that stores both the new tax regime and old figures prevents nasty surprises.

The bottom line

The old tax regime offers several deductions and exemptions related to home loans, but these perks disappear in the new tax regime. Treat a reputable home loan tax benefit calculator as your personal lab: feed it every real-world number, flip the regime switch, and let data, not hearsay, pick the cheaper path. If done right, the tax saved today speeds up your journey to a debt-free home tomorrow.