Motorola Edge 60 Ultra price in India with launch offers and deals

Motorola recently unveiled the Edge 60, the base model from the Edge 60 family, as well as the Edge 60 Pro, in the Indian market. These two handsets are expected to dominate the sales charts in their respective segments. However, the focus now shifts to the motorola Edge 60 Ultra, touted to be the next flagship to compete with premium smartphones from Apple and Samsung.

While there is very little information available regarding the motorola mobile and its proposed launch dates in global markets, it is expected to hit the stores sometime in the second half of 2025. The company has kept most of the details under wraps, but the Edge 60 Ultra will spearhead the company’s efforts to tap into the premium smartphone segment in the country.

Once the device is launched in India

Motorola Edge 60 Ultra - Rumoured price and launch details

According to rumours, the motorola Edge 60 Ultra’s base variant will cost around Rs. 69,990, while the top-tier variant will carry a hefty price tag. As the company unveiled the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro recently in India, the Edge 60 Ultra will likely be introduced towards the end of the second half of 2025. Additionally, this handset will likely come in three colour options: Black, Grey, and Purple.

Rumoured specifications and features

This motorola mobile phone will compete with flagships from top brands in the premium segment. As such, it will carry a sophisticated design language, with a luxe finish that is both stylish and ergonomic.

Design and finish

As per the rumours and speculations, the Edge 60 Ultra will sport a wooden or silicone polymer back (eco leather) aluminium frame and a glass front. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus ensures that the device remains sturdy and robust, protecting it from accidental drops or falls. The rear camera module will be a little different from the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro models; the square camera island will likely have rounded edges, with three sensors occupying the space.

Gorgeous display

The motorola Edge 60 Ultra will likely have a similar display to that of the Edge 60 Pro, with a 6.7-inch OLED panel offering immersive visuals. The Super HD resolution, combined with high refresh and touch sampling rates, ensures you enjoy cinematic videos and ultra-enjoyable gaming sessions. The quad-curved display will exude a luxurious appeal, while the high screen-to-body ratio offers a large canvas, perfect for streaming and gaming.

Uncompromising performance

The soon-to-be-launched motorola mobile is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, one of the most potent chips on the market, earmarked for premium flagships. This processor will ensure that the device breezes through the tasks without any hiccups. This chipset will likely be supported by 12GB RAM and a storage capacity of up to 512GB, resulting in faster app switches, smooth operations, and a large storage space for your videos and images.

Since the Edge 60 Pro comes with Moto AI, you can expect the same from the Edge 60 Ultra. This AI suite will be powered by the processor, and you can enjoy intelligent features like personalised memory recall, smart summaries, and real-time transcriptions. Additional features like Circle to Search and AI Key will significantly enhance the user experience.

Powerful cameras for professional-grade photography

As already mentioned, the motorola Edge 60 Ultra is rumoured to pack three cameras at the back: 200MP + 50MP + 50MP with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This advanced camera module, powered by artificial intelligence, lets you click pro-grade images, delivering sharp and crystal-clear pictures. Borrowing some features from the mid-spec variant, the Edge 60 Ultra will also allow you to record 4K HDR10+ videos, making it a videographer’s delight.

You will also get a powerful selfie shooter—rumoured to be 60MP to take stunning selfie images.

Decent battery pack

While the Edge 60 Pro comes with a large 6,000 mAh battery, the top-spec model is expected to house a relatively smaller 4,600 mAh cell. The optimised battery will keep you connected to your friends and family, providing enough juice to last you through the day.

