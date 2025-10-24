How to Buy a New FASTag for Your Car and Recharge Online

India’s adoption of FASTag technology has transformed highway toll collection by enabling cashless, contactless transactions at toll booths. Designed to streamline traffic and reduce wait times, FASTag has become a mandatory requirement for four-wheelers traveling on national highways. If you're looking to buy FASTag for your vehicle or learn how to manage a FASTag recharge online, this guide will walk you through the steps, ensuring a smooth and compliant experience.

What Is FASTag and Why You Need One

FASTag is a radio frequency identification (RFID)-based sticker affixed to the front windshield of your vehicle. Once linked with your bank account or a prepaid wallet, it allows automatic toll deduction as you pass through toll plazas. The system is operated under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program, governed by NPCI.

Since toll collection using FASTag is now mandatory at most national and state highway toll booths, not having a FASTag on your vehicle could result in penalties or double the toll fee.

Where to Buy FASTag: Your Options

To buy FASTag, you can choose from the following methods:

1. Via Your Bank (e.g., ICICI Bank)

Many leading banks offer FASTag services, both online and offline. ICICI Bank, for instance, allows customers to buy a FASTag through Internet Banking or their iMobile app. The process is seamless, especially for existing account holders.

2. Through Toll Booths

Many toll plazas offer the option to buy FASTag on the spot. However, this method may not offer the same convenience or support as buying through a bank.

3. E-Commerce Portals

Selected e-commerce platforms also sell FASTags, though the activation process may require additional steps.

4. Point-of-Sale (POS) Locations

ICICI Bank and other issuers often have POS locations at major transit points where FASTag issuance and activation can be completed instantly.

Documents Required to Buy FASTag

To buy a FASTag, you will need:

● Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle

● Passport-size photograph of the owner

● KYC documents (PAN card, Aadhaar card, etc.)

● Vehicle image (front and side view showing license plate and FASTag position)

Most banks, including ICICI Bank, offer digital KYC submission options during online applications.

How to Activate FASTag After Purchase

After you’ve bought your FASTag, you must complete the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) verification process. For ICICI Bank FASTag, this involves uploading:

● Clear image of the FASTag affixed to your windshield

● Front and side views of your vehicle showing edges and license plate

● Front and back images of your RC

You can complete this upload via the FASTag portal or the iMobile app. Once submitted, these documents undergo verification, after which your FASTag is activated and ready for use.

How to Stick the FASTag Correctly

Improper placement can result in scan failures at toll booths. Follow these steps:

1. Clean and dry your windshield thoroughly.

2. Peel the adhesive cover off the FASTag.

3. Place the tag behind your rear-view mirror, from the inside of the windshield.

4. Ensure it is horizontally centered and not obstructed.

Avoid folding, bending, or writing on the FASTag. Always affix it only once—repositioning may damage the RFID chip.

How to Recharge FASTag Online

Managing a FASTag recharge is simple and convenient. You can recharge your tag through:

1. iMobile App

If you are an ICICI Bank customer, follow these steps:

● Log in to the iMobile app

● Go to ‘Bill Pay, Recharge & FASTag’

● Under Loans & More, click on FASTag tab

● Here you will find 2 tabs: Buy New FASTag and Recharge FASTag

● Click on ‘Recharge FASTag’

● Enter Registration No./VIN and recharge amount

● Confirm and complete the payment

2. Net Banking

Log in to your ICICI Bank account and:

● Navigate to ‘Payment & Transfer’ > ‘Buy/Recharge FASTag’

● Under ‘Recharge’ tab, select ‘Vehicle Recharge’

● Enter the registration number and desired recharge amount

● Validate with OTP and complete the transaction

3. FASTag Customer Portal

Non-account holders can recharge using the FASTag portal. After logging in:

● Click on ‘Recharge Account’

● Select the vehicle and recharge amount

● Choose your preferred payment method

● Submit to complete payment





4. Standing Instructions

Set up Standing Instructions via the iMobile app or Internet Banking to auto-recharge when your balance drops below a set threshold.

Check Your FASTag Balance Easily

There are multiple ways to check your balance:

● Call: Dial 1800 210 0104 and follow the IVR prompts

● WhatsApp: Message “Hi” to +91 86400 86400 using your registered mobile number and select ‘FASTag Services’ > ‘Check Balance’

● Customer Portal: Log in and view balance and transaction history

What to Do If You Need to Update Vehicle Info or RC

If you initially purchased your FASTag using a chassis number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), you must update your actual registration number within 90 days.

Use the ICICI Bank iMobile app or the FASTag portal to:

● Select the relevant vehicle

● Upload updated RC (front and back)

● Enter the new license plate number

● Submit and await approval

Failure to update the registration number can result in your FASTag being blocked.

Important Dos and Don’ts for FASTag Users

Dos:

● Maintain sufficient balance at all times

● Upload accurate KYV documentation

● Ensure the tag is clearly visible through the windshield

● Recharge in advance if you're planning long-distance travel

Don’ts:

● Don’t use multiple FASTags for the same vehicle

● Don’t fold or damage the tag

● Don’t remove the tag after it is affixed

● Don’t keep it in damp or high-temperature areas

Also, if you purchase another FASTag from a different issuer while already holding an ICICI Bank FASTag, ICICI Bank is authorized to deactivate your original tag as per NPCI regulations.

What If You Want to Close Your FASTag?

You can raise a closure request through the FASTag portal. After completing the necessary formalities, any refundable balance will be returned to your account within 15 working days.

Final Thoughts

Whether you're preparing for a road trip or simply aligning with the government’s digital toll mandate, having a FASTag is essential for vehicle owners today. It reduces hassle at toll booths, ensures compliance, and provides real-time visibility into your toll expenses.

For a seamless experience, it’s advisable to buy FASTag from a reliable bank like ICICI Bank, which offers integrated management through the iMobile app, prompt recharge options, and customer support. With user-friendly interfaces and digital self-service portals, managing your FASTag recharge is as easy as refueling your car.

Visit icicibank.com/fastag to apply or log in to your existing account today.