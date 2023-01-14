Courageous countenances

The Indian Army has been primarily focused on maintaining its operational preparedness in line with India’s desire to ensure stability & dominance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Line of Control (LC), carried out relentless Counter Insurgency (CI) / Counter Terrorist (CT) operations and maintained high training standards while constantly monitoring and reviewing emerging & future threats to our National security.

The Indian Army remains prepared for all military contingencies emanating out of the collusive threat from the military modernisation & aggressive actions by our adversaries while creating capacities to deal with the emerging threat in Cyber, Space & Info domains due to the blurring of physical borders. The Indian Army’s endeavour to progressively increase our capabilities through the infusion of technology, induction of Force Multipliers, modernisation and improvement of infrastructure are progressing well.

With diplomatic and military efforts, effective disengagement with PLA forces was achieved from the area of PP 15 (Eastern Ladakh) in September 2022.

With the sustenance of the DGMO Understanding of February 2021, the situation along the Line of Control (LC) witnessed significant improvement compared to pre-understanding violence levels. However, Pakistan continued to retain proxy war infrastructure and intent to prosecute Proxy Wars in J&K. Functionality of training camps, presence of terrorists in launch pads and continuing infiltration attempts vindicate the persistent intent of Pakistan.

With both sides adhering to the DGsMO Understanding, the situation has been relatively peaceful. As compared to 4,645 Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) along LC during its peak in 2020, only three minor CFVs have been recorded since the Understanding in Feb 2021 with only one incident of CFV during the year 2022. In 2022, Pakistan’s attempts to push in terrorists have resulted in 12 infiltration attempts being eliminated along the LC.

Incident-free conduct of Amarnath Yatra in the current year is not only a testimony of the robust security architecture in the Valley but also vindicates the desire for peace amongst locals and their willingness to reap its dividends and the locals of Kashmir deserve due credit for this.

The situation along the International Boundary (IB) in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab largely remained peaceful. 2022 witnessed intensive efforts by the adversary towards the deployment of drones to disturb peace & security along the border areas. The Indian Army has instituted a number of measures to counter this threat.

Since January 1, 2022, synergised efforts by Army, Assam Rifles, CAPF and State police have resulted in the neutralisation of three cadres, apprehension of 339 cadres, surrender by 133 cadres from various insurgent groups and recovery of 342 weapons of different types.

Security Forces’ earnest endeavour to reduce the drug menace in the NE Region, through effective domination of the hinterland as well as the India-Myanmar border, good coordination with Police & Civil administration and a strong resolve to curb nefarious activities, have successfully recovered contraband worth Rs 595.73 crores during the year.

The Indian Army’s modernisation plan is essentially based on developing ‘Force Capabilities’ as per the enunciated national security requirements. Modernisation plan encompasses developing critical combat capabilities, besides overcoming the obsolescence in core capabilities. Currently, 140 schemes valued at Rs 2,00,131 crore are at various stages of acquisition. To invest in futuristic as well as disruptive technologies, the impetus is being given to projects through Make in India and Innovation in Defence Excellence also.

Concurrent studies on the establishment of Theatre Commands were carried out at the Service HQ level for enhancing operational preparedness and synergising capability and combat potential of the Armed Forces during war and peace.

In an attempt to reform the Indian Army into a leaner & agile Army driven by technology, the Integrated Battle Groups were conceptualized. All formations of the IA will be structured on an IBG model in a phased manner. IBG-isation is progressing well and Phase 1 is near completion.

In keeping with India’s rising global stature in recent years, there has been a considerable increase in Defence Cooperation activities undertaken by the Indian Army. An increasing number of friendly foreign countries have shown keen interest in engaging with the Indian Army. As of date, we are engaged with 110 countries through Defence Cooperation activities including Joint Exercises, training, visits, structured engagements, professional competitions and medical assistance.

The Government’s call of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” has truly galvanised all sections of society. The Army too is on course to create a self-reliant defence ecosystem under the ‘Make in India’ initiative jointly with the private industry, MSMEs, Academia and the R&D labs across the country. With its extensive range of equipment spanning a vast technological spread, it is a key entity in making the ‘Make In India’ pursuit a success. Under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Abhiyan, there are 202 projects worth Rs 1,12,692 Crores in progress involving 338 industries. Regional Technological Nodes are established at Pune & Bengaluru to facilitate these projects. A large number of contracts being concluded now are in favour of domestic vendors.

Indigenous manufacturing of ammunition has been achieved in some ammunition of artillery guns and missile systems leading us to the goal of self-reliance. The process of procuring an Indigenously Designed and Developed, Advanced Loitering Weapon System with enhanced strike capability has also progressed well.

The Indian Army has undertaken various Green Initiatives to revive nature and protect natural resources. Activities like Mission Amrut Sarovar (rejuvenation of 75 water bodies), Green Cantonment competition, induction of Electric Vehicles (EVs) for static establishments, the establishment of solar plants at forward areas, induction of Fuel Cell Technology and Low smoke kerosene for troops in high altitude are being undertaken.

The new Human Resource Management Policy (Agnipath Scheme) is being successfully implemented in the Army. The response from patriotic youth has been immense, where over 37 lakh registrations were received for 98 rallies across the country.

Women are serving proudly and confidently in various operational theatres of the Indian Army. Women Combat Aviators have joined their counterparts at various Aviation units. Women soldiers forming part of the Corps of Military Police will continue to be inducted through the ‘Agnipath Scheme’ as well. Women soldiers are also making significant contributions as part of UN Peacekeeping missions and Joint exercises with friendly foreign countries. While women officers are already part of various adventure activities and part of airborne formations for operational employment, recent sky-diving activity by three women soldiers is a

new beginning and Indian Army is planning to conduct more such activities to motivate the female youth to join the Indian Army.

Based on requisition received from civil administration, Indian Army deployed 58 columns (including 15 Engineer Task Forces) in 11 states of the country for Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in 2022.

Indian Army, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, has facilitated the launch of ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot Web Portal’ for contribution to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund.