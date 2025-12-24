5 reasons to switch to IDFC FIRST Bank salary account today

Choosing where your monthly pay lands influences convenience and control. A well-designed salary account helps routine transactions flow smoothly while keeping services within reach. For many working professionals in India, flexibility and predictable charges matter.

This article sets out five reasons to consider an IDFC FIRST Bank salary account, so you can judge which features align with your priorities.

Zero Fee Banking on All Salary Account Services

With a salary account, frequent actions such as IMPS, RTGS, NEFT, balance checks, and SMS alerts can add up. The bank lists zero fees on a range of everyday services for eligible variants. For a salaried user, this may mean fewer surprise charges on routine transfers and digital payments. It can also simplify monthly budgeting because standard tasks incur no separate charges. Always review the schedule of charges applicable to your account and ensure you meet any required criteria.

Typical inclusions may cover:

● Online transfers within specified limits

● SMS alerts for incoming and outgoing transactions

● Balance enquiry and mini statement requests

Monthly Interest Credits on Your Savings

Interest credited monthly rather than quarterly helps earnings compound sooner in a digital salary account. For households that keep higher balances for bills and emergencies, earlier credits can support cash flow. It also provides a clearer view of the savings component’s monthly output. Check the prevailing savings interest rate, calculation method, balance slabs, and any conditions that apply to your relationship.

Monthly crediting can help with:

● Faster reflection of earnings in the passbook

● Easier reconciliation at the month-end

● Improved compounding on maintained balances

Unlimited ATM Transactions With a Daily ATM Limit of ₹2 Lakhs

Having no set limit on ATM withdrawals across the bank’s network provides greater flexibility on busy days. A daily ATM limit of up to ₹2 lakh provides headroom for high-value cash needs, such as wedding expenses or urgent purchases. Limits can vary by card type, location, and security rules, so it is sensible to enable card controls, set alerts, and keep the card up to date.

Practical tips:

● Set your own ATM cap in the app

● Enable card on or off controls

● Keep SMS and email alerts active

Unlock Exclusive Lifestyle Perks

Salary customers may access curated lifestyle benefits, often including partner offers, airport lounge access, rewards on card spend, and fee waivers. These additions can reduce out-of-pocket costs on travel, dining, entertainment, and shopping. Review eligibility, participating partners, usage limits, and redemption timelines, since partner lists and terms can change. Examples include cashback at select merchants, milestone benefits for card usage, and seasonal programmes.

Common categories are:

● Travel and lounge tie-ups

● Dining and food delivery offers

● Shopping festivals with partner brands

Higher Daily POS Limit of ₹6 Lakhs

A higher daily limit of up to six lakhs at the point of sale gives flexibility for big-ticket purchases or emergency spending without multiple transactions. This can be useful during home improvement, education fees, medical payments, or travel bookings. Consider enabling international usage if required, and keep a separate spending cap in the app for safety.

Pointers:

● Big ticket payments

● Emergency payment flexibility

● Useful for travel

Conclusion

Switching to a new salary banking set-up is ultimately about convenience, transparency, and control. The features outlined here aim to reduce friction in routine banking, offer greater payment flexibility, and keep you in charge of your monthly money movements. Compare these points with your present account, read the fine print, and speak to the bank for the latest details. If the list matches your needs, an IDFC FIRST Bank salary account could be worth exploring.