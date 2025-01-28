Won't end indefinite fast till farmers' demands accepted: Dallewal

Chandigarh: Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Tuesday maintained that he would not end his fast-unto-death till the Centre accepts farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops. Briefing the media at the Khanauri protest site, Dallewal said the whole country needs MSP. "Punjab also needs MSP to save its underground water level," he said. After a high-level delegation of the central government invited the protesting farmers on January 18 for a meeting on February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands, Dallewal started taking medical aid though he did not end his fast.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point since November 26 last year in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops. Thanking farmers and labourers for supporting the ongoing agitation, the farmer leader further said he took medical aid after both the forums --Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha -- asked him to do so following the invitation from the high-level delegation of the Centre for a meeting on February 14. "I took medical aid only. (After that) vomiting has stopped. My fast-unto-death continues and it will continue till the government fulfils our demands," he noted. On the participation in the February 14 meeting, Dallewal said everyone wants him to attend the meeting. "But the health is not allowing it. I do not have strength to go," he said.

Dallewal appealed to farmers to assemble at the Khanauri protest site on February 12. "If all come, I will get more strength and if God wishes, I may be able to go to the (February 14) meeting to put forth points. Therefore, I urge you to gather here in a big number on February 12 as I get energy on seeing you," he said. A high-level delegation of the Centre government, led by joint secretary of the ministry of agriculture, Priya Ranjan, on January 18 had invited SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) for talks to discuss their demands in a meeting to be held on February 14 at Chandigarh. Following the announcement of the proposed meeting, Dallewal took medical aid but he did not end his indefinite fast. Farmers, under the banner of the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands, including MSP for their crops.