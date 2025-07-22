Will ensure exemplary punishment for those behind threat e-mails to Golden Temple: Punjab CM Mann

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday vowed to ensure exemplary punishment for those behind the "unpardonable" crime of sending threatening e-mails concerning the Golden Temple.

"People from across the globe visit this sacred place and pray for the progress and security of their families and friends. How can we allow anyone to issue threats to this holy place?" the chief minister said after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had earlier said it had received e-mails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple. Police rounded up a software engineer from Haryana's Faridabad last week in connection with the threat e-mails.

Mann said the state government is thoroughly investigating the matter and has obtained vital clues.

He said the case would be solved soon as police have already identified the culprits. Scientific verification is underway and details will be shared on its completion, the chief minister added.

He stressed that the government is vigilant about the security of the Golden Temple, which is visited by lakhs of devotees daily.

Mann added that the state government has also asked the SGPC for any significant leads in the case.

An eagle's eye is being kept on the entire situation, he said, pointing out that the security of the holy city of Amritsar has already been beefed up.

The chief minister urged pilgrims not to panic, assuring them that the Punjab Police is fully alert and capable of handling such matters.

Mann said the culprits will not be able to hide anywhere in the world and his government will ensure the severest possible punishment for them.

It is the bounden duty of the state government and no stone will be left unturned in order to carry it out, he asserted.

The chief minister paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, and prayed to the god for peace, progress and prosperity in Punjab.

He said not only Sikhs, but every Punjabi draws strength from this land blessed by the great gurus.

Mann expressed hope that the spirit of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood will continue to strengthen in Punjab and the state will lead the country in every sphere.

