Ferozepur (Punjab): Five assault rifles and five pistols were recovered by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force in a joint operation near the India-Pakistan border here on Tuesday, officials said.

The consignment of weapons was recovered from the fields of a farmer, belonging to village Wahka in Sadar area, near the border outpost (BOP) Dona Telu Mal, they said.

It was concealed beneath the soil, they said.