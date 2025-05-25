We will transform Punjab into drug-free & prosperous; Will make ‘Rangla Punjab’: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi / Punjab: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the Agrasen Bhawan in Nabha, Punjab and offered prayers at Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, seeking blessings, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, for Punjab’s prosperity and well-being. Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP government is working with people from every section of society, and with the support of 3 crore Punjabis, they will revive the vibrant spirit of Punjab—building a prosperous, drug-free, and ‘Rangla Punjab’.

The AAP Supremo added that the AAP government has won people’s trust by waging a full-scale war against drugs, inspiring citizens to lead campaigns to make their own villages and wards drug-free. He also announced that major steps will soon be taken to turn Punjab into an industrial hub, including the formation of state- and district-level trade boards to address the concerns and safety of traders and industrialists.

Addressing the gathering, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, stated, “Today is a very joyful day as the foundation for the Agrasen Memorial has been laid. I’ve been informed that it will be completed soon, and it will be grand and magnificent. I believe that not only people from North India, but from across the entire country, will come here to pay obeisance and show their respect to Maharaja Agrasen, and they will leave inspired by his life.”

Speaking about his own roots, the AAP Supremo said, “I too am a member of the Agrawal community — I am one of you. All of us Agrawals are descendants of Maharaja Agrasen, and no amount of praise for him is ever enough. His greatest message was one of non-violence and brotherhood. Today, I feel immense pride in saying that the Agrawal community — also known as the ‘Baniya’ community — is among the most peace-loving.”

Arvind Kejriwal added that you’ll find members of this community all over the world, and they’re known for avoiding conflict, minding their own business, and being deeply committed to their work. More than 90% of our people are engaged in business, trade, or industry. We start work early, return home late, and labor day and night — that’s the hallmark of our community: relentless hard work.

Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the community’s commitment to hard work,” stating, “I was thinking about this since yesterday, have you ever seen a member of the Agrawal or Baniya community begging? I can’t recall any such instance. Every Agrawal wants to earn an honest living through hard work. The hand of an Agrawal is always stretched forward to give or work, never stretched out to ask. This is the value Maharaja Agrasen instilled in us — we work tirelessly, sweat and bleed, and earn money honestly.”

“There is no shame in earning money honestly. We use part of it to support our families, another part goes to the government as taxes. The current government can build roads, provide electricity and water, and do so much because the people pay taxes — and the Agrawal community contributes significantly to that. One part of our earnings feeds our families, another part goes to taxes, and the third — as per Maharaja Agrasen’s teachings — is dedicated to dharma (righteous or religious causes),” he added.

The AAP National Convenor highlighted the charitable work done by the Agrawal community across India. He said, “I believe every Agrawal family donates a portion of their income. Wherever you go, you’ll find Agrawal dharamshalas (rest houses). In every city, there’s an Agrawal dharamshala. You’ll also find Agrawal pyaus (drinking water stations), schools, dispensaries, and hospitals built by our community. In every domain of religious and social service, you’ll find the contribution of the Agrawal community. That’s what makes us proud — we’re peace-loving, and we contribute selflessly.”

Arvind Kejriwal emphasised that the Agrawal community has made a significant contribution to Punjab’s development. Among the top industrialists and businessmen in Punjab, many belong to the Agrawal community. And not just in business — in every field across Punjab, the Agrawal community plays a vital role. They are an essential part of Punjab’s progress and development.

Reflecting upon the AAP’s historic win in Punjab, he said, “The Agrawal community has played a major role here. In 2022, thanks to your blessings, your love, and your trust, we formed the government. You gave us so much love, so much trust — a historic mandate. Out of 117 seats, you gave us 92. No other party had ever received such a majority. But after assuming office, we realized that winning an election was the easy part — running the government is far more difficult. The previous governments left behind such a mess, such filth — I can’t even begin to explain to you what condition they left Punjab in.”

He addressed the issue of drug abuse and the dire state Punjab was left in, saying, “Once, Punjab was ranked number one in per capita income, it was the wealthiest state. Today, it has slipped to 17th place. Punjab’s youth, even small children, have been pushed into addiction. Did these drugs appear on their own? Of course not. Who spread them into every household? I don’t need to name them — it was the previous governments. Their ministers used government vehicles to distribute drugs door-to-door. International drug smugglers used to stay in the homes of these ministers. This is all on record. They destroyed Punjab.”

“It is said in religion that every action has consequences — these people will definitely face punishment. Whether or not the law punishes them, God surely will. And I believe the law will catch up with them someday too,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal stated that when we assumed power, our biggest challenge was how to eliminate drugs — how to save the youth, the children, and the families of Punjab. We declared war against drugs. A few months ago, if I had asked people to report a drug dealer, no one would have come forward. People were scared. They had no faith. They believed the police, the administration, and the government were all complicit. I saw a film once about Punjab’s drug problem — it showed that the government itself was promoting drug sales.

The AAP National Convenor pointed to a positive shift in public engagement, stating, “But now, three or four months later, the situation has changed. In many villages across Punjab, we hear stories of villagers helping the police catch drug dealers. People are naming names — they’re saying, ‘He’s selling drugs. So is he.’ Trust in the system has grown. Now people believe that the police, administration, and government are all working together to eradicate drugs. The public’s faith in the government has increased.”

He continued, “I, along with Bhagwant Mann, visited many villages and spoke to people. They told us how they’ve caught drug peddlers from their villages and handed them over to the police. People are taking responsibility themselves. They are helping users get treatment. In every village, every ward across Punjab, a campaign is underway to make their areas 100% drug-free. And many villages have already achieved this. This was a massive task.”

The AAP National Convenor emphasised, “Whether we stay in power or not — elections come and go, people win and lose — but when we die and go to meet the Almighty, it’s said that we must give an account of our deeds. I believe we will be able to say with peace in our hearts that we helped rescue children from drugs, with complete honesty and dedication.”

Further, he explained the dire financial situation left by previous governments, stating, “When we took over the government, we discovered the treasury was empty — there was nothing. Everything was running at a deficit. The earlier governments, including Congress and the Akali Dal leaders, all used to say the treasury was empty. That’s because they looted it.”

Arvind Kejriwal drew a parallel, “But unlike them, we didn’t cry or ever made excuses. When I used to campaign in Delhi or Punjab, people would ask, ‘Where will the money come from?’ I used to say, ‘I’m the son of a Baniya, I know how to manage finances. I’ll find the money from somewhere. Don’t worry.’”

The AAP National Convenor highlighted the party’s achievements despite financial constraints, stating, “In the past three years, we’ve proven it. We didn’t cry or complain. We never said we didn’t have money. We got it from somewhere and got the work done. And we’re getting it done, aren’t we? Electricity has become free, hasn’t it? Today, more than 70% of Punjab’s people receive free electricity.”

"Such magnificent schools are being built, hospitals are being constructed, and Mohalla Clinics have been established. Fifty-four thousand people have been given jobs. Water is reaching homes and agricultural fields. How are so many things happening now, when none of this happened during their time? We never said there was no money. Don't worry about the money. I'm a baniya’s son—I know accounting. I’ll bring the money from somewhere. All your work will be completed. We will build a ‘Rangla Punjab’ together,” he asserted.

Arvind Kejriwal added, “Remember the time before us—when their families owned all the buses, all the mining, all the sand. They took over everything. Even the roads, the hotels—nothing was left. They even took over the dhabas (roadside eateries). They grabbed everything. Did they, or did they not? We will take it all back and return it to your children. All of it belongs to you. We are putting an end to this loot. May God never bring such a time again—it is now in your hands. This is democracy."

He urged voters not to allow the return of past political regimes which were corrupt and destructive. "May God never let such parties return to Punjab—those who destroyed Punjab. With great difficulty, we have created an honest government. Together, we’ve pulled Punjab out of that abyss. I often talk to many businesspersons. I'm talking about three broad categories of small business owners. For the industrial sector, we are going to make some very big announcements soon—within a month. You will hear some major declarations for industry.

He added, "We are going to make such major announcements for the industry that Punjab will become the best destination for industry in the entire country. Across India, whenever someone thinks of starting an industry, Punjab will be the first name that comes to mind. And I’m not speaking in the air—these will be declarations no one could have even imagined."

Highlighting the neglect of small traders, he outlined the AAP government's plan to support them, stating, "A small trader—no one thinks about them. No government does. Governments only think of large industries worth thousands of crores. But what about the small trader running a general store or a grocery shop? Ask them about their problems.”

Arvind Kejriwal elaborated, “Their number one issue is safety—if a crime occurs, who will protect them? Number two: infrastructure in their markets—broken roads, no clean drinking water, no toilets, no basic amenities. And third, government policies that are so restrictive they prevent them from working freely. The government interferes in everything."

"So we have decided that for businesspersons—and we are already doing a lot for the industry—we will establish a Vyapari (businessperson) Board at the state level and in every district. This board will ensure businesspersons’ safety and dignity. It will guarantee personal security for individual traders. If you have a problem, go to the board. If you want to change government policy, go to the board. The board will change the policies for you,” he stated.

Arvind Kejriwal further stated, "If someone is troubling you, some officer is harassing you—even if our own MLA is troubling you—we will not spare them. No one will be spared. If any leader harasses you, he too will be dealt with. Do your business openly, confidently, without fear—but with honesty. As Maharaja Agrasen said, your customer is to be most revered. Never cheat your customer. Never betray the public."

He criticized other parties for treating the Agarwal community as a source of donations and urges political empowerment. He said, "Baniyas are small in number. Because of this, these parties only remember the Baniyas during elections—for money. They come to you only for donations, isn’t that true? All they want from the Agarwal community is donations—nothing else. The entire Agarwal community has become a 'note bank' for these parties."

"Don’t become a 'note bank.' As long as you remain a note bank, you will never get respect. Become a 'vote bank.' The day you become a vote bank, they will all be at your feet. But we don’t want to make you a note bank or a vote bank—we want to make you a partner in Punjab’s progress. You tell us what the Punjab government should do. We will do all those things with you. The opportunity you gave us in 2022—the overwhelming majority—we, along with you and three crore Punjabis, will build a ‘Rangla Punjab’ and serve the people. That is our only desire,” concluded the AAP National Convenor.

Kali Mata Temple to Undergo Renovation After Decades of Neglect: Arvind Kejriwal

After offering prayers at the Kali Mata Temple in Patiala, Arvind Kejriwal said that the temple holds immense spiritual significance across North India. “Devotees from Punjab and across the region visit this sacred place to seek blessings, and their wishes are fulfilled here. We too came to seek blessings from the Goddess for the progress of Punjab, the country, and the well-being of its people. We prayed for the happiness, health, and prosperity of every family,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal further stated that the holy sarovar (pond) in front of the temple has remained dry for the past 30 years. “Today, we seek the Goddess’s blessings so that we are given the opportunity to serve her. Arrangements have already been made to fill the sarovar through a new pipeline. It will soon be filled with clean water, and devotees will once again see the sarovar in its full glory,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal added that the temple’s main entrance, which was shut 30 years ago due to certain reasons, will now be reopened in a grand and magnificent manner. A daily langar (community meal) will be organised on the land in front of the temple, and the entire temple complex will undergo renovation so that in the coming months, it stands even more majestic and divine.

The fight against drugs in Punjab must become a people’s movement: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that the state government has declared a war against the menace of drugs and corruption, and this mission can only succeed with active public support. “This is a battle for our future generations and cannot be won without the people’s involvement,” he said.

He urged people to wholeheartedly support this noble cause to make Punjab a leading and progressive state. “We must turn the fight against drugs into a people’s movement, and for that, everyone must work hard. Making Punjab drug-free is essential. This is a battle for our future generations, and supporting it is everyone’s moral responsibility,” he added. He vowed to continue the fight until the curse of drugs is completely eradicated.

The Chief Minister said the bulldozer campaign to destroy drug traffickers’ properties will continue until its objective is achieved. This action is being carried out in accordance with the law to severely cripple the drug trade. He said the campaign will be intensified to completely wipe out drugs from the state.

“The drug menace is a stain on Punjab’s image. It took the government over two years to develop a comprehensive strategy. Now, the supply lines have been cut, major kingpins have been jailed, drug addicts are being rehabilitated, and the properties of traffickers are being seized and demolished,” he stated. The government has launched this anti-drug campaign as a war, with the sole aim of eradicating drugs from Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann said the people of Punjab gave the AAP a massive majority, and now it’s time they benefit from progressive policies. “Even though some politicians tried to divide people along communal lines, Punjab has always rejected such attempts,” he said. The state government is providing ample opportunities for every section of society to succeed. “I will fight for the interests of Punjab and its people till my last breath,” he asserted.

He expressed pride and satisfaction that the state government has provided over 54,000 government jobs to youth. “All these jobs were given purely on the basis of merit – with zero corruption or nepotism,” he said. These youth, Bhagwant Mann added, are now becoming active participants in Punjab’s socio-economic development.

He urged people to draw inspiration from Maharaja Agrasen, who promoted harmony and welfare through unity during his reign. “The Aggarwal community has played a vital role in the nation’s social and economic progress, and I hope it will continue to actively contribute in the future,” he said.

After 30 years, the sacred temple sarovar will be restored: Bhagwant Mann

After offering prayers at the Kali Mata Mandir, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said Punjab is a land that respects all religions. “Our celebrations are shared – be it Eid or Jagratas – and people from all faiths worship here. Every religion is given honour and respect in this land,” he said.

He added that while people come to the temple to pray for the wellbeing of their families and success in business, some important tasks were long ignored by previous governments. For instance, the temple’s holy sarovar has been dry for decades, and the main entrance near the road was closed.

“The temple committee raised these two demands, and I will ensure they are fulfilled at the earliest. This is a noble task, and we will prioritise it,” the Punjab CM assured. He said all infrastructure and facilities required for devotees will be provided. “After 30 years, the sacred sarovar will be given a new life.”