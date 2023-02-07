Two shot at near Ludhiana court complex in Punjab

Ludhiana: Two people suffered bullet injuries following a clash between as many groups outside the Ludhiana court complex in Punjab on Tuesday, police said.



Old rivalry between the groups is suspected to be the reason behind the clash.

Gurcharan Singh along with his friend Himanshu were going to the court for a case hearing. Gurcharan was to appear in a 2020 trespass case which was registered against Jaspreet Singh at the Model Town police station.

They had a heated argument with the other side led by Jaspreet, triggering a clash. Both the groups fired at each other, resulting in bullet injuries to Himanshu and Jaspreet, said police.

Both the injured were taken to a local hospital, said Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Sharma.

It was suspected that the Jaspreet-led group wanted to prevent Gurcharan from giving his statement in the court.

A police official said police immediately responded when it received information about the firing incident at the backside of the court complex.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.