Surrender by March 10: Punjab and Haryana HC to Ram Rahim

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has raised questions over repeated paroles granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, a rape convict who is supposed to be serving 20 years in prison.

The high court has directed the Haryana government to ensure the surrender of Ram Rahim on March 10, the day his parole is supposed to end and has ordered the state government to request the court’s permission to grant parole to Ram Rahim the next time.

Besides the setback, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the state government to provide information as to how many people have been given payroll in this manner. The court was hearing a petition filed by SGPC. The rape convict was given a 50-day parole in January, it was his seventh parole in almost 10 months and ninth in the last four years.